'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
- Credit: Supplied by Amy Loose
Traffic chaos in a popular north Norfolk village has prompted residents to take matters into their own hands.
Amy Loose and Val Carpenter have set up a Brancaster Parking and Safety Team to help alleviate parking and traffic issues, which have seen narrow roads in the area gridlocked.
Mrs Loose, 36, said Brancaster's roads were particularly busy over the past week because tide times have made the beach car park inaccessible by road for a large part of the morning, causing the snarl-ups.
She said: “It has been busy before but not to the degree where it has been complete gridlock, as it has been lately.
“For quite a few years people have been realising what a beautiful beach Brancaster has, and obviously with the lockdowns and rise in staycations more people have been coming here.”
Mrs Loose said the group, which was working in partnership with the parish council, urged visitors to be respectful when parking, and ensure there was enough space for vehicles to pass if parking on the curb.
"When the beach car park fills up, people are likely to spend the whole day at the beach. Then when others come along they're quite happy to sit and wait in the queue and the traffic just builds up. It means residents can't get anywhere and other tourists can't get to where they want to go.
"Emergency vehicles and the double decker buses that come along here have problems passing when vehicles are parked on both sides of the road."
Mrs Loose said the aim of the team was to let people sitting in traffic know the reasons for the problems - either the car park being full or the beach road being flooded.
They are also running an overflow car park next to Saxon Field, just off the A149, on August weekends.
Mrs Loose said: "It's a bit further to walk to the beach from there but the idea is to get as many cars off the verges as possible."
About a dozen people are involved in the team so far, and volunteers are being sought to work 2.5 hour shifts as parking attendants at the overflow site. Visit the Brancaster Parking and Safety Team Facebook page to find out more or fill out an application form.