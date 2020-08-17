Intruder left empty-handed after break-in

A would-be burglar left empty-handed after breaking into a property in a mid-Norfolk village.

A property on Fakenham Road, Brisley, was broken into between 9pm on Thursday and 8am the following day.

The police said the front door was wedged open, causing damage to the door frame and lock. Nothing was stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, to contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/56345/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.