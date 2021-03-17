Charity hit with big bill after items left on doorstep

Published: 11:34 AM March 17, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM March 17, 2021

A charity has revealed how it was hit with a big bill to remove items left on its doorstep.

The Salvation Army had to shell out hundreds of pounds for the removal of clothing and furniture from outside its building and donation point in Briston on Holt Road during the first lockdown.

The charity also had to deal with other incidents across the region of people leaving items outside its shops.

“I remember having to confront someone because they left items on the doorstep,” corps officer for Fakenham Adrian Allen said.

“Even though we have a sign on our door saying please don't leave stuff they left the whole doorway filled up with their donations and they were quite adamant they're leaving it there.

“I had to explain to them it counts as fly-tipping, and they were indignant to that fact and they just went off.

“We've had it in other areas where because it was left we had to get the council to come and take it away.

"There was so much and we were charged hundreds of pounds for the removal.

“It's hit us financially as well as emotionally when we have those conversations with people."

He added: “If we can't dispose of them in the normal way we have to call someone in and that costs the shop money. The shop is not gaining any income, and there's just more and more expenses coming out at this time."

Adrian Allen, Salvation Army’s corps officer for Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

He said the situation had improved since the first lockdown, with people happy to hold onto items until restrictions were lifted.

Mr Allen added: “Today has been very windy and raining and if it's been left outside I don't know if it's been there for an hour, a day, a week.

"I do not know what is inside it, and moving it can provide more risks."



