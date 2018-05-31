‘We can beat this’ - Norfolk MP praises community response to coronavirus

A Norfolk MP has said everyone has a personal responsibility to help their community through the pandemic.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, is currently in parliament passing new coronavirus legislation. He is working in isolation, but said he is doing so closely with councils across Norfolk to offer support.

Mr Mayhew praised the councils’ good communication, saying all are working seamlessly together and across parties.

But he said he was keen to ensure people are looking out for their neighbours, so no one goes without.

He said: “We have a personal responsibility as we are all in this together.”

Referencing demand at supermarkets, he added suppliers are increasing their stock and deliveries to shops are ramping up in number.

The MP, who is also managing director of Go Ape, which has had to close its doors, has vowed to support local businesses in the area.

“I know exactly what you are going through,” he said. “We really need to do all that we can to support local businesses, but our first priority is to support lives.

“I’ll do everything I can to support them, and helping them to get back on their feet once we have beaten this.”

Mr Mayhew has set up a communications network across his constituency, including with district and parish councils, as well as volunteer groups and says he is keeping on top of what is going on in the area.

The MP praised the spirit of the community during the pandemic.

“This is the attitude that will get us through, and we can support people for however long this takes,” he said.

“We can beat this, if we stick together, follow the government information and look after our neighbours.”

Anyone who needs support can contact North Norfolk District Council’s assistance number on 01263 516000, Or Broadland District Council’s on 01508 533933.

