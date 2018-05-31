Search

Advanced search

‘We can beat this’ - Norfolk MP praises community response to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 27 March 2020

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live

Archant

A Norfolk MP has said everyone has a personal responsibility to help their community through the pandemic.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle BoodenBroadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, is currently in parliament passing new coronavirus legislation. He is working in isolation, but said he is doing so closely with councils across Norfolk to offer support.

Mr Mayhew praised the councils’ good communication, saying all are working seamlessly together and across parties.

But he said he was keen to ensure people are looking out for their neighbours, so no one goes without.

He said: “We have a personal responsibility as we are all in this together.”

Referencing demand at supermarkets, he added suppliers are increasing their stock and deliveries to shops are ramping up in number.

MORE - Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The MP, who is also managing director of Go Ape, which has had to close its doors, has vowed to support local businesses in the area.

“I know exactly what you are going through,” he said. “We really need to do all that we can to support local businesses, but our first priority is to support lives.

“I’ll do everything I can to support them, and helping them to get back on their feet once we have beaten this.”

MORE - Norfolk’s MPs’ views on the government’s coronavirus action.

Mr Mayhew has set up a communications network across his constituency, including with district and parish councils, as well as volunteer groups and says he is keeping on top of what is going on in the area.

The MP praised the spirit of the community during the pandemic.

“This is the attitude that will get us through, and we can support people for however long this takes,” he said.

“We can beat this, if we stick together, follow the government information and look after our neighbours.”

Anyone who needs support can contact North Norfolk District Council’s assistance number on 01263 516000, Or Broadland District Council’s on 01508 533933.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

https://t.email.archant.co.uk/lp/EDP_News_Alerts

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Fakenham has come through’ - Volunteers band together aganist coronavirus

One of the directors of the charity 'Waterwish', Patrick Payne is putting together the isolation support service. Picture: Patrick Payne

Holiday parks shut down to stop coronavirus spread - but some stay open

Parkdean Resorts is shut, but people with a holiday home can still visit. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Huge blow’ for struggling breweries as government refuses to cancel beer tax

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse have had to pay thousands of pounds in beer duties while coping with a huge drop in revenue due to coronavirus. Picture: Norfolk Brewhouse/East of England Co-op

Most Read

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Fakenham has come through’ - Volunteers band together aganist coronavirus

One of the directors of the charity 'Waterwish', Patrick Payne is putting together the isolation support service. Picture: Patrick Payne

Holiday parks shut down to stop coronavirus spread - but some stay open

Parkdean Resorts is shut, but people with a holiday home can still visit. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Huge blow’ for struggling breweries as government refuses to cancel beer tax

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse have had to pay thousands of pounds in beer duties while coping with a huge drop in revenue due to coronavirus. Picture: Norfolk Brewhouse/East of England Co-op

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Events cancelled in north Norfolk due to cornavirus

Burnham Deepdale spring market is among the events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Charities celebrate as department store marks 250 years

Denise Moy presents David Siseman, chairman of Fakenham Talking Times, with a cheque accompanied by CT Baker staff. Picture: CT Baker

‘We can beat this’ - Norfolk MP praises community response to coronavirus

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live

Council U-turn sees pay freeze to ‘appalling’ rise in disability care costs

Marilyn Heath with daughter Sara whose care costs have gone up after the council changes. Photo: Marilyn Heath
Drive 24