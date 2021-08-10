Water pipe issue raised about two weeks before it burst, resident claims

Published: 6:26 AM August 10, 2021

Part of Oak Street in Fakenham had to be closed off after a water main burst earlier on August 9. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A Fakenham resident said she raised the issue of a leaking water pipe about two weeks before it burst.

Rachel Buck lives on Oak Street, where a burst water main closed part of the road on Monday, August 9. Miss Buck said workers had turned up earlier in the day and were working with machinery, which she believes was them responding to a complaint she raised about two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old said water has been running up from the pipe alongside the kerb of the road for around two weeks.

Miss Buck said water has been running up alongside the road on Oak Street for the past two weeks. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It has been like a stream alongside the kerb of the road heading out of town,” she said.

“People have been driving through it and splashing up onto my neighbour’s door.

You may also want to watch:

“My neighbour as well has complained to them about the running water on the road, and we believed this was them sorting out the issue.”

The part of Oak Street dug up by Anglian Water as they work on the burst water main. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Between 12.30 and 1pm, Miss Buck said she heard Anglian Water employees engaging in a discussion outside her home. She asked them to stop as she had her child indoors.

Miss Buck didn't see what happened to cause the pipe to burst but saw the aftermath.

“I noticed the hole was filling up, but I am not a water expert, so I didn’t know if it was an issue,” she said.

The part of Oak Street dug up by Anglian Water as they work on the burst water main. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I just hope after this they can finally sort of the road properly, I am fed up of seeing them outside the house.”

The burst pipe leaves a part of the road dug up, with barriers around it. Bus services Lynx and First announced they would change routes whilst the closure remains, which is unknown.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are currently working to fix a burst water main on Oak Street in Fakenham, which we were alerted to earlier today.

The part of Oak Street dug up by Anglian Water as they work on the burst water main. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“No customer supplies are affected but the road will remain closed while we complete the repair, to allow our teams to work safely.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”