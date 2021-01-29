Published: 10:18 AM January 29, 2021

Tracey and Rob Beanehas thanked its community after the response to their online raffle to raise money for Rachel Dixon's GoFundMe page. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A business couple has thanked its community after the response to their online raffle to support a friend with cancer.

Tracey and Rob Beane, who run R & T’s Preloved Furniture and ​More on The Drift in Fakenham arranged a raffle to help raise funds for Rachel Dixon. She was diagnosed with who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The pair of them wanted to help out the family after seeing Mark Mitchell's ‘Rides with Rachel’ campaign.

R & T's Preloved Furniture, which also houses the House of Beane on The Drift, in Fakenham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Mitchell launched a Gofundme page for the family and has promised to cycle at least 100 miles a week both on the road or virtually.

Mr Beane also wanted to help as he has been friends with Rachel’s brother since his school days.

They host 12 Fakenham businesses who use space in their shop to sell goods. All of these businesses have donated something for the raffle.

Some of the prizes donated to Tracey and Rob Beane's raffle for Donate for the Dixons GoFundMe page. - Credit: Tracey Beane

After spreading awareness for it, other local businesses and Fakenham residents who know Rachel have also stepped forward to donate prizes.

“It is fantastic, it just shows what a wonderful community we have in Fakenham,” she said.

Prizes range from gift vouchers for local shops, afternoon tea, wine, and homemade chopping boards.

The pair have so far raised £400 for the GoFundMe page. Before they started, the hoped to raise £500, but after such a positive response they are hoping for more.

The pair of them wanted to help out the family after seeing Mark Mitchell's ‘Rides with Rachel’ campaign - Credit: Mark Mitchell

In response to the raffle, the Dixon family said, “We are overwhelmed with the kindness, support and generosity that people have shown to us in these extremely difficult time.

“It will alleviate some financial worries and allow us to concentrate on being together as a family in the coming months.”

Tickets can be purchased up until February 13 after which a draw will be made and posted on Facebook.

To purchase tickets, you can leave a comment on the House of Beane Facebook page, or by messaging Tracey on her Facebook profile.

Payment to purchase raffle tickets can be made by bank transfer, or by PayPal to tracey685@btinternet.com.

Alternatively, you can contact Tracey Beane on 07713913145 to purchase a ticket.

You can also donate directly to 'Donate for the Dixons' here.