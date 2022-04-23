New estate agents opens in Wells to cope with demand

Nick Bird outside Bailey Bird & Warren's new branch along Station Road in Wells. - Credit: Nick Bird

A Norfolk estate agent is opening a new office in a coastal town because of the huge demand for homes there.

Nick Bird, of Bailey Bird & Warren, has opened a new branch along Station Road in Wells, having just secured his first home to let.

Mr Bird, who runs a branch in Fakenham, sold three homes in Wells last year, despite no physical presence there.

He said there is still a huge demand for Norfolk homes.

“There is still strong demand from buyers from London and the more built-up areas of the country, who want to come to our beautiful part of the world.

Mr Bird is supporting the town's football club and participating in carnival week.

"Businesses hope people in the area support them, but it is equally important for us to support the community."

He is currently opening it part-time, as he searches for someone to work there full time, which is open via applications via baileybirdandwarren@mail.com