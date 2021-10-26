Business owner feared heart scare would see dream shop opening dashed
- Credit: Archant
The owner of a homegrown hampers company feared a health scare would see her dream to open a shop dashed.
Beth Condron, from Mileham, is hoping to open Beth’s Hampers and Gifts from her garage in November after she had planning permission approved to convert it into a retail unit.
However, a recent suspected heart attack, which turned out to be an enlarged heart, meant she felt that her dream could have disappeared before it had begun.
Now, the 55-year-old is looking ahead to seeing the dream become a reality.
“It is going to feel amazing, but it is a little frightening,” she said.
You may also want to watch:
“I’ve always wanted to have a shop of my own.
“I've wanted it for so long, and it felt like I could touch it, but with the health scare, I thought I could not get it, which would have been a huge disappointment.
Most Read
- 1 Cambridge students get Fakenham question wrong on University Challenge
- 2 New owners of market town café want to keep everything local
- 3 Organiser humbled as 210 strong Land Rover convoy raises over £3,000
- 4 Market town's Chamber of Trade set for relaunch
- 5 Kayaker found in pub after Wells lifeboat launched
- 6 'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up
- 7 Are Fakenham businesses seeing an early rush for Christmas shopping?
- 8 Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?
- 9 Film that highlight natural park conservation set to premiere
- 10 Property labelled a 'carbuncle' served urgent works notice
“The shop needs to work, it has to work and I will go the extra mile in order to make it work."
As seen with her outhouse, which is still operating now, she will have Covid guidelines at the business, including compulsory masks, as she needs them in order to protect herself and customers.
“It is not the law but I have to protect my customers and me,” Mrs Condron said.
“I am vulnerable as well.
“I am happy to supply masks to them and I will ask them to wear one. If they say no, they can look through the window and I can bring items out to them.”
The shop will also be limited to one household at a time and sanitiser stations.
The owner is celebrating after being made a finalist in England’s business award for 'best gift shop'.
She said the focus of her business is to serve an old fashion style of retail.
“The old fashioned way is coming back, getting to know your local customers, making conversation,” she said.
“Not asking customers, 'could I help you', in my opinion, that is wrong. If they like what they see they buy it.
“The arts and crafts in North Norfolk, we have such unbelievable talent. These are people who spend hours with one product, getting it to perfection.”