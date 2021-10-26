Business owner feared heart scare would see dream shop opening dashed

Published: 4:09 PM October 26, 2021

The owner of a homegrown hampers company feared a health scare would see her dream to open a shop dashed.

Beth Condron, from Mileham, is hoping to open Beth’s Hampers and Gifts from her garage in November after she had planning permission approved to convert it into a retail unit.

However, a recent suspected heart attack, which turned out to be an enlarged heart, meant she felt that her dream could have disappeared before it had begun.

Now, the 55-year-old is looking ahead to seeing the dream become a reality.

Beth Condron's garage in Mileham before work started to transform into a shop. - Credit: Beth Condron

“It is going to feel amazing, but it is a little frightening,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to have a shop of my own.

“I've wanted it for so long, and it felt like I could touch it, but with the health scare, I thought I could not get it, which would have been a huge disappointment.

“The shop needs to work, it has to work and I will go the extra mile in order to make it work."

Beth Condron's garage in Mileham is being transformed into the shop she has always wanted. - Credit: Beth Condron

As seen with her outhouse, which is still operating now, she will have Covid guidelines at the business, including compulsory masks, as she needs them in order to protect herself and customers.

“It is not the law but I have to protect my customers and me,” Mrs Condron said.

“I am vulnerable as well.

“I am happy to supply masks to them and I will ask them to wear one. If they say no, they can look through the window and I can bring items out to them.”

The out-building in Mileham is home to eight different crafters, as well as Beth's own hampers. - Credit: Archant

The shop will also be limited to one household at a time and sanitiser stations.

The owner is celebrating after being made a finalist in England’s business award for 'best gift shop'.

She said the focus of her business is to serve an old fashion style of retail.

“The old fashioned way is coming back, getting to know your local customers, making conversation,” she said.

“Not asking customers, 'could I help you', in my opinion, that is wrong. If they like what they see they buy it.

“The arts and crafts in North Norfolk, we have such unbelievable talent. These are people who spend hours with one product, getting it to perfection.”