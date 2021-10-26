Business owner will achieve 'personal dream' by opening gift shop

Published: 4:09 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 10:52 AM October 28, 2021

Beth Condron, owner of Beth's Hampers and Gifts in Mileham - Credit: Archant

A business owner wants to give customers a reason to stay local as she prepares to open her new gift shop.

Beth Condron, from Mileham, near Litcham, is due to open Beth’s Hampers and Gifts in November after getting permission to convert an outbuilding at her home into a retail unit.

The outbuilding in Mileham will stock products made by 15 crafters and eight artisan food makers - Credit: Archant

The 55-year-old had seen her "personal dream" of opening her own shop put on hold following a health scare.

But now Mrs Condron, who creates her own hampers, is finally set to fulfil her ambition by selling a host of products made by other local businesses.

In the process, she hopes to prevent customers from having to travel as far as Norwich or King's Lynn for their shopping.

“It is going to feel amazing, but it is a little daunting,” said Mrs Condron.

Beth Condron's outbuilding in Mileham before work started to transform it into a shop - Credit: Beth Condron

“It's always been a personal dream of mine to have a shop of my own.

“I've wanted it for so long, and it felt like I could touch it. But with the health scare, I thought I could not get it - which would have been a huge disappointment.

"I want to provide somewhere local, which supports local traders, and means people do not have to travel miles to the city to get quality items."

While the coronavirus pandemic rumbles on, one of Mrs Condron's key considerations has been safety.

Beth Condron's outbuilding in Mileham before work started to transform it into a shop - Credit: Beth Condron

As has been the case at her current retail space, she will put in place a host of guidelines to keep everyone safe.

The store, which features 15 crafters and eight artisan food makers, will have sanitiser stations and will be limited to one household at a time. Mask wearing will also be compulsory.

“It is not the law but I have to protect my customers and me,” added Mrs Condron.

“I am happy to supply masks and I will ask customers to wear one. If they say no, they can look through the window and I can bring items out to them.”

Beth Condron's outbuilding in Mileham is being transformed into a shop - Credit: Beth Condron

Ahead of next month's opening, Mrs Condron is focused on being a traditional retailer.

“The old-fashioned way is coming back getting to know your local customers, making conversation," she added.

“The arts and crafters in north Norfolk are unbelievable talents. These are people who spend hours getting one product to perfection."