Son names food van after late father to 'carry his name on'

A son is keeping his father’s name alive through his popular food van.

Stewart Hodgson and his wife Kelly-Ann run Big G’s food van in Fakenham. The couple opened the outlet back in March, and have seen widespread popularity for their specials since opening at the B&Q car park on Enterprise Way.

The name Big G comes from his father Graham Hodgson, who Mr Hodgson refers to as his ‘Big G’.

Big G himself, Graham Hodgson with his mum. - Credit: Stewart Hodgson

He died six months ago after suffering a stroke and a battle with illness, and Mr Hodgson wanted to keep his name and story alive.

“He was my best friend, he was everything to me and my sister, and I decided that I wanted to name my trailer after him to keep it going on,” he said.

“The Big G comes from my dad’s car wash which he ran until 10 years ago. We wanted to carry his name on, and keep a little bit of him with us still.”

Big G's Diner has proved to be popular with the punters at B&Q car park in Fakenham. - Credit: Stewart Hodgson

The couple used to operate another food van back in 2017 in Hempton, but said it did not have enough footfall.

This has not been the same at B&Q, where it has been so popular they are selling out their specials every day.

"It has been unbelievable. The Fakenham community, the custom we are receiving, the friendships we are building, we cannot thank Fakenham enough for supporting us, it has been so good,” Mr Hodgson added.

B&Q manager Heather Munro supporting Big G’s Diner. - Credit: Stewart Hodgson

Originally from Essex, the 46-year-old moved to Norfolk 10 years ago to manage the Blue Boar Pub, in Great Ryburgh, with his ex-wife.

He said the success of the food van comes from the good relationship he has built with customers: “A lot of it comes from the banter, you have to have that, we are in B&Q so have a good footfall, and being a builder I am well known in the area."

There is no slowing down for the business, after just being handed its five-star hygiene rating, it is now calling on the community to inspire its next special, with the nomination with the most votes being made a reality.

More information on nominating your special will be shared on Facebook.