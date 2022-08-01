Village petrol station passing fuel savings on to drivers

As motorists feel the pinch at the pumps, one Norfolk garage is bucking the trend by lowering its fuel prices.

Silver Service in South Raynham, near Fakenham, was completely out of fuel on Thursday, July 28 after selling petrol for 170.9 pence per litre and diesel for 188.9p.

The Gulf garage, on Swaffham Road, had only taken a delivery two days prior.

Silver Service in South Raynham was completely out of both petrol and diesel - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Bosses at the station - around five miles from the centre of Fakenham - offered diesel nine pence cheaper than the Shell and Morrisons garages in town after their own supply costs declined.

Petrol was 25p cheaper than Morrisons and 18p cheaper than at Shell, at the time of comparison.

Last week, an outspoken Fakenham motorist bemoaned the cost of filling up, but both companies said a number of factors were impacting their prices.

Stephen Silver, business partner at Silver Service alongside his brother, Ronnie, explained that the garage had always had a set margin of a few pence.

Mr Silver said the cost of a barrel of oil coming down, in addition to having smaller holding tanks, resulted in a lower price.

And he emphasised that there was no temptation to bump up prices unnecessarily.

"We just don't look at it like that, to be honest," he said. "We do not want to pass the price onto our customers.

"Our supply price has come down, so we are passing that supply price and our margin onto the customer. That is why we can offer it at a lower price.

"With our own prices coming down, we want to pass that on to our loyal and valued customers.

“The market plateaus, so we don't look to put a load of extra markup on the fuel; we just work on a set figure like we always have.”

The business' modest approach has resulted in a forecourt frequently packed with customers, all eager to take advantage.

Tiffiny Chandler, the shop assistant, said drivers had been grateful for some respite.

“A lot of people have been coming in and checking that it was the right price,” said Miss Chandler.

“They've also been thanking us. It has been great that we are able to do this."

Mr Silver said he hoped to keep prices low following deliveries in the near future.