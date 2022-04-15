Wells' staycation spots expect busy Easter weekend and summer season

Blue Skies Campsite owners, Chris Walsingham, left, and Patrck Weston, with their recycled beach hut people can sleep in at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With the Easter weekend under way and summer on the horizon, businesses in Wells are anticipating another busy season of 'staycationers'.

The north Norfolk coast is expected to be teeming with visitors as families take advantage of the long weekend by staying in holidays homes, campsites and beach huts.

Blue Skies is on the Stiffkey Road, next to the Wells and Walsingham light Railway. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Demand for staycations has skyrocketed over the past couple of years due to foreign travel being put on hold at the height of lockdown.

And firms based in Wells have revealed slots for the summer are increasingly hard to come by.

Among them is Blueskies Campsite, which has no spaces left over Easter and is quickly filling up for the school summer holidays.

The site welcomes everything from tents to motorhomes, and is full booked for Wells Carnival week in August.

Owner Chris Walsingham inside the recycled beach hut people can sleep in at the Blue Skies Campsite. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Chris Walsingham, co-owner, believes many holidaymakers are still looking o remain in the UK.

“I think people are still struggling with money to go aboard, while here it is cheaper and more environmentally friendly," he said.

“I think we will be fully booked the more we move into spring. And I expect to be fully booked for most of the summer holidays."

Anyone considering booking a beach hut in Wells over the coming months may have to think again.

The colourful beach huts at Wells beach. - Credit: Rachael Roast

All those on the beach hired out by The Happy Huts are booked for Easter, while slots for 17 huts are taken for August.

The company, which launched in June 2020, is so busy that it is looking to take over more huts to cope with demand.

Jodie Granger-Brown, founder of the business said: “Last summer, with staycations our only means of a summer holiday, Wells had never been so busy.

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“I think a lot of people explored this coastline for the first time and were taken in by its beauty. Despite foreign holidays being back on, I think this summer will be busier than ever.”

Darren Williams, general manager at Pinewoods holiday park, said he had noticed a slight drop-off in bookings for 2022 - but was not surprised.

He added: "The widely accepted industry expectation is for occupancy to drop a little each year over the next five years.

"We have good occupancy over Easter and there is still space for the summer, but it is starting to fill fast."