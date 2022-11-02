Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Business

Store's donation will help crucial charity keep its lights on

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:04 PM November 2, 2022
Pauline Hicks (second from right), from Fakenham charity First Focus, accepting Dereham Co-op's donation

Pauline Hicks (second from right), from Fakenham charity First Focus, accepting Dereham Co-op's donation - Credit: Pauline Hicks

A supermarket's generous donation will help a Fakenham charity provide a place where people can keep warm this winter. 

Dereham Co-op handed a cheque for £1,477 to First Focus from its local community fund. 

Money is raised when Co-op members buy the shop's own-brand products.

It will now help First Focus sustain its crucial services over the next few months, when it will also become a warm hub as people struggle to pay their energy bills at home. 

Pauline Hicks, assistant manager at the Oak Street centre, said: "Receiving the money is a real boost to us. Every time we receive money, we know we can continue a bit longer to offer help and advice.

“In the last three months, our services have been needed probably more than in the past 20 years."

First Focus' services include a community fridge, food parcels, counselling for those with mental health issues, and helping people access or apply for payments for which they are eligible. 

Dereham News
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross with Ian Brown, curator of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and historian Neil Storey

Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk museum

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Alie Hannam, landlady at The Crown at Fakenham, which is opening 12 hotel rooms

Fakenham pub offering free Christmas dinners to combat loneliness

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Fakenham Toolstation

Norfolk Toolstation worker up for store manager of the year award

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Raynham

Farm shop, restaurant and plant centre plan revealed for estate

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon