Store's donation will help crucial charity keep its lights on

Pauline Hicks (second from right), from Fakenham charity First Focus, accepting Dereham Co-op's donation - Credit: Pauline Hicks

A supermarket's generous donation will help a Fakenham charity provide a place where people can keep warm this winter.

Dereham Co-op handed a cheque for £1,477 to First Focus from its local community fund.

Money is raised when Co-op members buy the shop's own-brand products.

It will now help First Focus sustain its crucial services over the next few months, when it will also become a warm hub as people struggle to pay their energy bills at home.

Pauline Hicks, assistant manager at the Oak Street centre, said: "Receiving the money is a real boost to us. Every time we receive money, we know we can continue a bit longer to offer help and advice.

“In the last three months, our services have been needed probably more than in the past 20 years."

First Focus' services include a community fridge, food parcels, counselling for those with mental health issues, and helping people access or apply for payments for which they are eligible.