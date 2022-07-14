Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Waffle house confirms closure in market town

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:55 PM July 14, 2022
Fakenham’s WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street confirmed that it has shut for good on July 10

Fakenham’s WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street confirmed that it has shut for good - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A waffle house has closed its doors for the final time less than a year since opening.

Fakenham’s WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street confirmed that it has shut for good on July 10, just shy of a year since opening in the market town.

Gary Kerr, the owner of the chain of dessert shops, which has units in King's Lynn, Downham Market and Spalding, opened his third WaffleOpolis on July 14, 2021, after saying he had a soft spot for Fakenham.

WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street, Fakenham

WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street, Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mr Kerr was approached for comment but declined.

The unit has posters on it, telling people of its closure, as well as thanking staff for all their hard work.

Angela Glynn, mayor of the town, said: “It is always sad when a business has to close its door, we hope that someone will come in and fill the unit as soon as it is possible.”

A spokesperson for WaffleOpolis confirmed that its other three branches are trading as normal.

Fakenham News

