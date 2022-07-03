Rare 200-year-old transatlantic letters sell for five figures

Christopher Woods, from James & Sons in Fakenham, holding up some of the letters which are up for auction - Credit: James and Sons

The letters of two men dating from over 200 years ago have sold for five figures at auction.

The 162 letters between Paul Robinson and Richard Wright from across the Atlantic between 1816 to 1834 discussing the life and times were sold for £10,200 at Fakenham auctioneer, James & Son's, on June 22.

The correspondences of Mr Robinson and Mr Wright, reveal debate and comments about such historic events as the Peterloo Massacre, the trial of Caroline of Brunswick and the slave trade.

The letters at James & Sons in Fakenham, are between Paul Robinson and Richard Wright - Credit: James and Sons

The collection of packet post ship letters are between Mr Robinson, from Liverpool, and Mr Wright, originally from England but living in Georgetown, Washington DC.

Christopher Woods, who works at the auctioneer's spent 150 hours reading the whole collection and called the sale “impressive”.

The auction house has enjoyed other successful lots of late - such as a Chinese vase which made over £600 and a gold coin which made £1,800.