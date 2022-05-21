Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Brewery's platinum ale sells out

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:13 AM May 21, 2022
Barsham Brewery has announced that its Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the jubilee weekend

Barsham Brewery has announced that its Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the jubilee weekend has sold out as local pubs and restaurants - Credit: Barsham Brewery.

As people across Norfolk prepare to raise a glass in celebration of the Queen’s jubilee, one Norfolk brewery seems to be serving the drink of choice.

Barsham Brewery has announced that its Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the jubilee weekend has sold out as local pubs and restaurants buy in the drink.

Tom Trivedi, sales manager at the Fakenham brewery said: “We have been amazed at the fantastic response for this special beer.

Tom Trivedi, Sales Manager of Barsham Brewery with the Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the jubilee weekend

Tom Trivedi, Sales Manager of Barsham Brewery with the Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the jubilee weekend - Credit: Barsham Brewery.

“After being asked to brew the official celebration ale for Sandringham we thought it would be a great idea to brew a beer to mirror the Sandringham Pale Ale for pubs to stock over the Jubilee weekend.

"The reaction and support has been incredible, and we all look forward to visiting the pub and raising a glass or two to Her Majesty over the long weekend. ”

While Platinum Pale Ale has sold out in barrels, there is a limited supply available direct from the brewery.

