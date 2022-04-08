Shop owners taking price hikes in their stride

We spoke to shop owners in Fakenham to see how the rise in the cost of living is affecting them. - Credit: Archant

Independent businesses say they are simply ‘getting on with it’ despite seeing widespread price hikes.

Shop owners in Fakenham are getting on with the task at hand as all sectors of local high street businesses are seeing some level of price hikes affecting them - whether that is fuel or stock.

Last week, market traders echoed this similar scene, as the soaring cost of living impacts just about everyone across the country.

Nicholas Godfrey-Cole, co-owns Scent with Love in the market town. The florist said the rising cost of fuel is having the biggest impact on him, as he delivers flowers across the area.

Despite the increase at the pump, Mr Godfrey-Cole said prices are not being increased: “It is a struggle to get fuel at the moment.

“If this continues, we will have to restrict the area we cover, but at the moment we are still covering everywhere.

“We just have to ride it right now, and got to get on with it.”

Fay Dewing, who owns Sew Sweets opened back in 2020, just weeks before the pandemic. She also supplies school uniforms.

Mrs Dewing said she has seen her supplier increase its price for the fifth time since opening, but this time she cannot prevent passing this on to her customers.

“If I did not pass this one, I would not be making any money,” she said.

“I have already placed orders for September's uniforms, due to concerns about getting them delivered.

“I opened just a few weeks before Covid, and it feels like just when you get over one thing, another comes along. However, we will keep going and take every day as it comes.”

At Special Moments, Nigel Maidstone, owner of the card and gift shop said some suppliers were putting up prices, so he is changing them.

He is not surprised by the lower footfall, as he thinks people are holding onto their money.

“People are looking after their money, and I do not blame them, I am doing the same,” he said.

“It is a lot quieter right now, and the rubbish weather is not helping either.

“I can tell that I am not seeing as many people, I normally have a lot of customers from Norwich, but I have not seen a lot of them for a few weeks.

“The costs are just what life is at the moment, we just have to accept it and move on.

“It is what it is right now.”