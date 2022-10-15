Fakenham businesses are seeing Christmas shopping start early

Businesses in Fakenham have been speaking about what they are seeing and feeling as Christmas shopping begins - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Aaron McMillan

With festive items now appearing on shop shelves and just 10 weeks until the big day, Christmas is well and truly on the way.

But as most of us are feeling the pinch from a difficult year, which has seen energy prices soar, high prices at the petrol pump, and the cost of just about everything going up, are people spreading the cost of Christmas, even more, this year?

We spoke to some businesses in Fakenham about what they are seeing and feeling as Christmas shopping begins.

House Of Beane opening in Fakenham. Tracey Beane inside her shop - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Tracey Beane, owner of House of Beane has seen shopping begin, believing people are looking to spread the cost.

She has taken a risk by bringing her prices down to entice shoppers.

“I think as a business, we have to offer more,” she said.

House Of Beane has moved to a more central location in Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“My prices have been coming down from the recommended retail price, to tempt people to come through the door. I think it is working, people are appreciating the lower prices.

“It is hard, but I think it's better to get sales than to have older stock hanging around, it is more sales and less profit, is the way I am going.

“Retailers' prices are going up, but I want to use my lower prices to spread the word and tempt more people through the door.”

Marion Peck, shop manager at Crafty Ones, in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Marion Peck, shop manager at Crafty Ones, on Norwich Street, is also seeing people starting their festive shopping even earlier.

“People said that they are getting it earlier than before, but it seems they are buying smaller items.

“We sell stuff that belongs to local makers, who set their prices, so not quite a traditional shop in that regard. They review their own prices, and it is up to them if they wish to change them.

Crafty Ones on Norwich Street, selling Fakenham based arts and crafts. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We had a sale post-Christmas last year and offered the maker a chance to put stuff in it. We have discussed the idea of a pre-Christmas sale.”

Nigel Maidstone, the owner of Special Moments, said that Christmas cards are selling, but that is nothing out of the ordinary.

He is more looking forward to a festive event that will bring people into Fakenham: “I am really looking to Thursford to help us out, it normally is a help.

Nigel Maidstone, who has owned his business Special Moments in Fakenham since 1992 - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“The people spend an hour in town after having some lunch and bring some good footfall.

“I am just hoping that the coaches can find somewhere to park.”