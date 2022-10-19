Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Businesses donate thousands of sweets for festive tractor ride

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:23 PM October 19, 2022
festive tractors driving around Fakenham to deliver sweets

David and Phoebe Vardigans, along with Nigel Curson took to the streets in their festively decorated tractors last year - Credit: Phoebe Vardigans

Businesses have come together to support a local Christmas event aimed at putting a smile on children’s faces.

Howdens, Big G’s Diner, and Thurlow Nunn Standen have all donated sweets and chocolate to David and Phoebe Vardigans’ Christmas tractor ride. 

For the last two years, the couple have taken to the streets of Fakenham in a decorated tractor, handing out treats to children along the way. 

The event started in 2020 as a way for Mr Vardigans, a self-employed carpenter, to give back to his customers.

Last year, he and his wife aimed the event at children, handing out 700 bags of sweets over three nights.

This year, Santa’s tractor will be brimmed with sweets donated by the three businesses.

“Howdens said to me, ‘you really shouldn’t be doing this on your own’. For these businesses to help really brings a tear to your eye," said Mr Vardigans.

Dates for the festive tractor's rounds are yet to be decided, but they will likely take place around two weeks before Christmas.

