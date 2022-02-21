Some businesses 'chocka' but others quiet on stormy weekend
- Credit: Danielle Booden/DENISE BRADLE/Aaron McMillan
As Norfolk faced Storm Eunice and bad weather over the weekend, Fakenham businesses must have expected their quietest weekend in some time, as people stayed at home and out of the wind and rain.
But not everywhere was quiet in the market town and business owners reported varying degrees of footfall.
At The Red Lion Lounge, Teresa Haughey, general manager at the restaurant, said it was their busiest weekend since it opened.
“We expected it to be our quietest weekend to date, but it ended up being the busiest we have had, we were flat out, and it was so bizarre,” she said.
“There are no complaints on our end for this and we loved it. I do not know why, perhaps people had planned to come out and the weather was not going to stop them.
“Over the last six weeks we have really gone from strength to strength and I am so excited for what comes next.”
Alie Hannam who runs The Crown in the Market Place said a weekend of events packed out her pub with punters, which was no surprise to her.
“Friday night I had Lee Vann, the singer-songwriter at the pub, we were absolutely packed,” she said.
“Our disco on Saturday night which was nearly as busy as Friday, and the Sunday Carvery was chocka all day.
“We even do karaoke on a Sunday evening and people come down for that every week. So all in all, it was a good weekend.
“I was not really surprised by the good turnout. We have regular customers that come out every weekend. It wasn’t that bad in town on Friday night. It probably felt worse out in the villages.”
However, along Norwich Street, at Venetia’s Yarn Shop, owner Venetia Strangwayes-Booth said the weekend was her quietest. “It was a wash-out," she said. "I think I made about nine sales across the whole of Saturday.
“Friday was okay despite the weather, but it was not as good as it normally is.
“Days of trading like this is not brilliant, but I am still so new that I am not panicking, I am just taking everything as it comes. Plus, you cannot control the weather.”