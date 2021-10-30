'A great idea' - Businesses react to chamber of trade return

We asked businesses in the town to react to the news that Fakenham's Chamber of Trade is set to return. - Credit: Archant

Businesses in a market town have reacted to news that a chamber of trade could be reinstated.

Fakenham Town Council has announced plans for businesses in the town to come together to reform the group with an event at the Red Lion Lounge on November 17. Shops and other trade have reacted to the news in a positive way.

Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes the welfare of the animals comes first. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Siven Cook, who owns Pets Paradise on Hempton Road believes a body to represent businesses in the town is a good idea.

"I had the privilege of meeting Angela and had often spoken to her about setting up something like a chamber of trade," he said.

"I do believe there would need to be a good working relationship with the town council and I feel some new blood and ideas would work.

"I feel that there is a new generation of sole traders and LTD companies who really want to invest in the town."

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

One of those supporting the idea is Carol McCubbin, owner of Gatsby's barber on Bridge Street.

“I think it’s a great idea, they will have my full support,” Mrs McCubbin said.

“We need someone to organise it all and tell the businesses what they want us to do. We will participate with it, but cannot help run it as we just don’t have the time, we’re busy people still trying our best to recover from covid 19.”

Owner of Crafty Ones in Fakenham, Alice Scourfield outside the shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Another business in the town, Crafty Ones, also said they would support the idea, but the owner, Alice Scourfield, wants to understand more about the chamber and its functions.

“It is fair to say that I do not fully understand it,” she said.

“The mayor, Gilly, came to the shop and was speaking to me about it. I probably will join it as it is a good idea, to bring people together and work as one.

Owner of Crafty Ones in Fakenham, Alice Scourfield - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“If I can go to the launch event then most likely I will be there, I want to learn more and see what it is all about.”

“I like the idea of doing fundraising in the town and being involved with people to help Fakenham.”

Geoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip . Picture: Aaron McMillan - Credit: Archant

A former president of the chamber, Geoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip, believes it would be good to see the chamber revived: “It is a good idea, let's get it started as it has been quite a while.

“Businesses need to all be together especially after the tough time with covid.”

Paperklip in Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillan - Credit: Archant



