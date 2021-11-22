'A focal point' - Business delight at first Chamber of Trade meeting

Fakenham’s Chamber of Trade was relaunched on November 17 at the Red Lion Lounge. - Credit: Aaron McMillan/Joanna Pizer-Inggs/Stephenson Smart

A group designed to boost Fakenham's businesses and get them pulling in the same direction has met for the first time to rave reviews.

Fakenham’s Chamber of Trade was relaunched on November 17 at the Red Lion Lounge. It brought together 40 local businesses to watch the town council host a presentation and start reestablishing the group.

The presentation was held by Gilly Foortse and Angela Glynn, chair and vice-chair of the Fakenham town council.

Fakenham’s Chamber of Trade was relaunched on November 17 at the Red Lion Lounge. It brought together 40 local businesses. - Credit: Joanna Pizer-Inggs

The response was very positive, with several people who have volunteered to help as we set up a committee and begin to plan events, training and networking sessions for 2022.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Glynn said: “We had been talking about reviving the Chamber of Trade since late in 2019, but plans had to be put on hold because of the first lockdown. However, the meeting showed that there is a huge appetite in the town for a Chamber to be re-established.”

Mel Harriss, marketing manager at Stephenson Smart. - Credit: Stephenson Smart

One of those in attendance was Mel Harriss, marketing manager at Stephenson Smart. She believes the chamber coming back will be of great benefit for the town.

“It was lovely to see so many people in a room again, it felt well attended and it felt positive, it is hard to say but it felt like this could be the start of it," she said.

“Hopefully, they will get the chamber up and running again, which would be fantastic, it would be great to be running events and building that business spirit.

Businesses attending the Chamber of Trade relaunch meeting in Fakenham. - Credit: Gilly Foortse

“It would be great for Fakenham to have the focal point for business again.”

Joanna Pizer-Inggs, general manager of the Red Lion Lounge said they wanted to help build a platform for businesses.

“It will make people aware of it, businesses coming together and forming a community.

Joanna Pizer-Inggs, general manager of the Red Lion Lounge. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I believe the chamber will really push businesses forward and create more opportunities for all of us, by coming together as a community and working together and getting to know each other.

“The Chamber of trade is a big thing at the end of the day, and in a small town I think every little bit helps.”

The group plans to meet again in the new year, as trade sets up over the festive period. The town coin said the next immediate step will be to set up a website and build the membership database.