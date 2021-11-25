Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham businesses hailed for sponsoring Christmas lights

Aaron McMillan

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:00 PM November 25, 2021
A scene from a previous Fakenham Christmas lights switch-on event

A scene from a previous Fakenham Christmas lights switch-on event - Credit: Matthew Usher

Businesses in Fakenham have been saluted for sponsoring enhancements to the town's Christmas lights.

Traders have covered the cost of this year's installation costs and improvements. 

A scene from a previous Fakenham Christmas lights switch-on event

A scene from a previous Fakenham Christmas lights switch-on event - Credit: IAN BURT

The lights, which are set to be switched on this Saturday (November 27), are organised by the Fakenham Area Partnership (FAP).

The group upgraded the display between 2008 and 2010 with LED lights, but required further replacements this year. 

Thanks to sponsors, Christmas tree lights have been restrung and multicoloured features introduced - reviving the display's brilliance. 

A scene from a previous Fakenham Christmas lights switch-on event

A scene from a previous Fakenham Christmas lights switch-on event - Credit: Archant © 2004

Sponsors include: Town Council Market Tolls, HSBC, Aldiss, Kinnerton, Stephenson Smart, Butcher Andrews, Hayes & Storr, Tesco, W. Parker, Allen Tomas, Specsavers, Gatsbys, Betfred, Benbow, Splitz, Thain&Wildbur.

FAP coordinator Janet Holdom said: "The project investment is not just for now, but the next decade or so.

"We’re trying to manage resources for sustainability and future mid-winter lights festivals."

Janet Holdom, Fakenham Area Partnership coordinator.

Janet Holdom, Fakenham Area Partnership coordinator. - Credit: IAN BURT

