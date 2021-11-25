Fakenham businesses hailed for sponsoring Christmas lights
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Businesses in Fakenham have been saluted for sponsoring enhancements to the town's Christmas lights.
Traders have covered the cost of this year's installation costs and improvements.
The lights, which are set to be switched on this Saturday (November 27), are organised by the Fakenham Area Partnership (FAP).
The group upgraded the display between 2008 and 2010 with LED lights, but required further replacements this year.
Thanks to sponsors, Christmas tree lights have been restrung and multicoloured features introduced - reviving the display's brilliance.
Sponsors include: Town Council Market Tolls, HSBC, Aldiss, Kinnerton, Stephenson Smart, Butcher Andrews, Hayes & Storr, Tesco, W. Parker, Allen Tomas, Specsavers, Gatsbys, Betfred, Benbow, Splitz, Thain&Wildbur.
FAP coordinator Janet Holdom said: "The project investment is not just for now, but the next decade or so.
"We’re trying to manage resources for sustainability and future mid-winter lights festivals."