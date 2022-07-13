Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Chef to appear at grand opening of new showroom

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:09 AM July 13, 2022
Fakenham Fires is set to unveil its new showroom on North Drive in Fakenham

Fakenham Fires is set to unveil its new showroom on North Drive in Fakenham

A business forged in the fires of lockdown is set to unveil its new showroom. 

Fakenham Fires is set to unveil its new showroom on North Drive in Fakenham with events on July 15 and 16. 

The grand opening will see chef Jeremy from No Twenty9 in Burnham Market cooking on Big Green Eggs, a piece of top-of-the-range outdoor cooking equipment. 

Fakenham Fires is the product of two businesses, CPSmiths Stoves and Fakenham Gas Centre, merging 

Fakenham Fires is the product of two businesses, CPSmiths Stoves and Fakenham Gas Centre, merging

The business is the merger of CPSmiths Stoves and Fakenham Gas Centre.

Chris Smith, the owner of CPSmiths Stoves, bought Fakenham Gas in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, the company has grown its reputation with customers and is looking to the future. 

Tom Daws, showroom manager, said: "Our team have worked incredibly hard for months and we’re finally here. We’re excited for Fakenham Fires's journey and bright future.

“This is more than a grand opening to us. It’s also a celebration of the effort the team and many others have put in.”

