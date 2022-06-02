Norfolk glass maker makes paperweight fit for royalty

A Norfolk glass maker has made a designed a special edition paperweight to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Langham Glass in Fakenham has created its own piece of Jubilee memorabilia, a rich purple paperweight with markings for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The ornament, which is retailing at £89.99, is a special edition.

Helen Miller, head of marketing of Langham Glass believes it is a perfect piece to mark The Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“I think it is a beautiful piece, whether you decide to hand it down to your grandchildren or it is something for yourself,” she said.

“It is nice to commemorate as this might never happen again.

“We are really pleased with how it looks, plus we’re not far from Sandringham, and it is nice that we have done something to commemorate the occasion.”

The piece can be ordered online, or in-store and the price includes postage, a gift box, and a certificate.