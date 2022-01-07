Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Shop which 'kept town on its feet' to be replaced with new homes

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:49 PM January 7, 2022
CAPTION; Photos of LtoR, John Coppack who is taking over from Chris Thomas, a well know Fakenham Sho

John Coppack (left) took over from Chris Thomas (right) at Fakenham Heel Bar in 2009 - Credit: Matthew Usher

The owner of a shoe repair and key cutting business has thanked customers after plans to replace it with new homes were approved. 

John Coppack, who runs Fakenham Heel Bar in Oak Street, will bid farewell to shoppers in March.

Fakenham Heel Bar in Oak Street . the brackets for the hanging baskets can be seen above his shop

Fakenham Heel Bar pictured in 2009, when John Coppack took over - Credit: Archant © 2004

An application to build three homes at the site, submitted by a Mr J Baldwin in August last year, has been granted by North Norfolk District Council. 

They will be one, two and three-bedroom dwellings. 

Mr Coppack was an apprentice at Fakenham Heel Bar in the 1980s, before returning in 2009 to take over from the retiring owner, Chris Thomas - who had trained him more than 20 years' prior. 

He said: "I have really enjoyed my time here. I started here when I was 16 and I will really miss my customers.

“Thanks for all your support over the past decade and more.”

Mr Coppack's final day at the Heel Bar, whose slogan is 'keeping Fakenham on its feet', will be Saturday, March 19. 

Read more at fakenhamtimes.co.uk next week. 

