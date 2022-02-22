Jeweller bemoans power issues caused by storms

A market town jeweller has bemoaned the impact of electricity issues as storms swept the region in recent days.

J. Metcalf Jewellers, based in Upper Market Place, Fakenham, was forced to close early on Friday (February 18) amid the violent winds of Storm Eunice.

Ross Chapman, who runs J. Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham alongside his partner, Harry Rutter - Credit: Harry Rutter.

The shop, run by Ross Chapman, and his partner, Harry Rutter, remained shut on Saturday - meaning it did not reopen until today.

Having initially lost power at 2pm on Friday, the electricity continued to cut in and out until the pair finally decided to cut their losses.

Mr Chapman said they were left with little other option but to close, and hopes customers understood the decision.

“It was embarrassing to handle customers' card transactions with no internet," he said.

Ross Chapman (right), one of the new owners at J. Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham, with previous owner Nick Bencze - Credit: Harry Rutter

"It makes things awkward for both us and the customer when the card machine declines.

“With the internet unreliable and the electricity cutting out, we didn’t want to open the next day to find we were in the same state.

“I hate closing early because there could be someone trying to get into the store at any time. For them to feel like I have left to go home because I can’t be bothered, or that I'm not taking the business seriously, is not a great feeling."

J. Metcalf Jewellers only reopened under Mr Chapman and Mr Rutter's stewardship in September, but already they are keen to take on board feedback from locals.

Some of the items on offer at J. Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham - Credit: Harry Rutter

Mr Chapman said some had complained on social media about the store's opening hours, prompting the firm into making some adjustments.

“In regards to what I get online, it's hard and very overwhelming as all I’m trying to do is please everyone,” he added.

“We initially opened from 9am to 5pm, but noticed that a lot of customers would start coming in at 11am and then we would have nobody after 4pm.

"That [opening from 11am to 4pm] would be great, except for the handful of people who complain we are not open the rest of the time.

"We have decided to take on board what people are saying, meaning we will be opening an hour earlier, at 10am."

J. Metcalf Jewellers is closed on Sundays and Mondays, with shorter hours of 11am to 2.30pm on Saturdays.