'We feel insulted and angry' - Royal Mail postie on national strikes

There is a feeling of insult and anger amongst Royal Mail workers, a postie has said as she took part in the national walk-out.

Janice Richardson, branch secretary for Eastern No3, spoke out as Royal Mail workers across the country went on strike (August 26) amid a dispute over a pay rise.

Staff are looking for an increase in pay as inflation soars.

Across the country, there were expected to be around 115,000 workers on strike - with Royal Mail prioritizing the delivery of special delivery and Tracked24 parcels, COVID test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible, but scrapping delivering letters.

Mrs Richardson, who is also a Communication Workers Union rep who helps to run the day-to-day operation at the Fakenham branch, has helped organise the strike in this area, and was also on the picket line in Norwich on the day.

“The feeling amongst the posties in Fakenham and in fact the whole area is, we feel insulted and angry,” she said.

“Posties didn't complain when they had to go to work during the pandemic. We were scared some of our colleagues caught covid and some died, but we were there doing what we do best, serving the local community, checking on the elderly on our rounds, and always having a smile on our faces.

“We just got on with it because we love the job.”

Mrs Richardson said the Royal Mail staff are unhappy with the pay offer, the first being an imposed 2pc, then another 3.5pc increase offered to staff, but with what they call 'strings attached', such as annualised hours.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: "CWU strike thrusts Royal Mail into the most uncertain time of its 500-year history.

"It is putting jobs at risk and making pay rises less affordable. We are losing £1 million a day. We must change to fix the situation and protect high-quality jobs.

"While our competitors work seven days a week, delivering until 10 pm to meet customer demand, the CWU want to work fewer hours, six days a week, starting and finishing earlier.

"Their plans to transform Royal Mail come with a £1 billion price tag, are predicated on a wholly unrealistic revival in letter writing, and prevent Royal Mail from growing, and remaining competitive, in a fast-moving industry."

