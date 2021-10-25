Market town's Chamber of Trade set for relaunch

Published: 1:28 PM October 25, 2021

A market town is set to relaunch its Chamber of Trade.

The idea to bring back the chamber comes from Fakenham Town Council, who hope to reintroduce the committee of businesses for the first time since it closed several years ago.

The launch event will take place on November 17 at the Red Lion Lounge from 5pm to 6.45pm.

Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham, wants to do all she can to support businesses.

“As a town, we cannot afford to be complacent about businesses in the town, they face huge competition from internet shopping,” she said.

“I know from experience how tough it can be to run a successful business. And now, running a bricks and mortar business in the face of massive competition from online providers, is even harder.

“We believe it is vitally important to support our local business community.

“From small beginnings, we hope that a vibrant and welcoming programme of events for business owners, as well as fundraising events and next year something for the entire Fakenham community to enjoy.”

A former member of the chamber, who did not wish to be named, was in support of the idea to reintroduce it back into the town: “I would like to see it kick off again, I really would.

“I think it is something the town is missing.

“I would be a member, I would join up and I would help out where I could because I think it is a worthwhile thing to do, I never wanted to see it closed.”

The chamber was not just about supporting trade in the town, as the body of businesses would often raise money in the town to help fund further events, or local charities.

It organised a fireworks display on Bonfire Night and other events throughout the year.

Teresa Haughey, hospitality and events manager at the Red Lion Lounge said: “We are delighted to support the council’s initiative to launch the chamber in Fakenham.

"It is important for the health of the business community to get to know one another and to support each other for the benefit of all.”