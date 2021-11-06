Fakenham shopfront remembrance display

Gallery

In the town, Sew Sweets, Scent with Love, and The Salvation Army shop on Oak Street all have displays in honour of those who passed away during conflict ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Shop fronts in Fakenham are proudly displaying marks of remembrance.

In the town Sew Sweets, Scent with Love and The Salvation Army shop in Oak Street all have displays in honour of those who passed away during conflict ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The 'Poppy Man' on display at Scent with Love in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Other shops are also displaying poppies.

Nicholas Godfrey-Cole, owner of florist Scent with Love, has created a design which features the faces of those who served this country from Hunstanton, where he was originally from.

He hopes to one day add the faces of those from Fakenham to the display - which features a man made out of poppies.

Mr Godfrey-Cole said: “It is just total respect to those people. Something as small as a display window can mean so much.”

Sew Sweets owner, Fay Dewing, added: “It is important to remember what they went through and the sacrifice they made for us. We would not have half what we have if these people did not go through what they did.”

The parade and act of remembrance in Fakenham will take place on November 14 at 2.45pm.

