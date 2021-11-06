Gallery
Fakenham shopfront remembrance display
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Shop fronts in Fakenham are proudly displaying marks of remembrance.
In the town Sew Sweets, Scent with Love and The Salvation Army shop in Oak Street all have displays in honour of those who passed away during conflict ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.
Other shops are also displaying poppies.
Nicholas Godfrey-Cole, owner of florist Scent with Love, has created a design which features the faces of those who served this country from Hunstanton, where he was originally from.
He hopes to one day add the faces of those from Fakenham to the display - which features a man made out of poppies.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Godfrey-Cole said: “It is just total respect to those people. Something as small as a display window can mean so much.”
Sew Sweets owner, Fay Dewing, added: “It is important to remember what they went through and the sacrifice they made for us. We would not have half what we have if these people did not go through what they did.”
Most Read
- 1 Two people and a dog rescued amid stormy weather
- 2 Firefighters set to 'rescue Father Christmas' for charity
- 3 Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham says
- 4 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 5 Holkham conservationist Jake Fiennes to speak at fundraiser
- 6 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
- 7 Historic medieval church tower rescued following repair scheme
- 8 Your say - Fakenham reacts to 950 homes plan
- 9 Fakenham and North Walsham miss out on £1.6m of funding
- 10 'Not a victimless crime' - blue badge misuse across county revealed
The parade and act of remembrance in Fakenham will take place on November 14 at 2.45pm.