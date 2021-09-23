From hobby to business: Student sees house plant business grow

Published: 3:26 PM September 23, 2021

Sam Bayfield became the envy of his friends for his house plant creations formed during the first lockdown. All his friends and even his family wanted one for themselves.

That popularity made him take the leap to open his own business and Succulents by Samuel was born last May.

The 21-year-old has always owned house plants, but with the first national lockdown, he became interested in creating his own terrariums and pots for housing his green friends - using silicone moulds which he has designed.

Terrariums act as a small ecosystem for the plants, with sealable glass containers containing soil and plants. Mr Bayfield’s designs are a bit different.

“I design and create all of my terrariums myself, drawing on inspiration mainly from pop culture and the media,” he said.

“I’ve created landscapes themed around shipwrecks, alien abductions, forgotten jungles and even zombies.

“I love a challenging design, something that really makes me ponder how I can turn my concept into a reality.”

The marketing student from Fakenham has not only sold his creations online but has been going to events across Norfolk, such as the Plant Lovers Day at Creake Abbey and Party on The Pastures in Blakeney.

He has even gone as far as Lincolnshire to sell his designs.

House plants are very much on-trend. With most shops across the country selling them, and most Instagram feeds featuring a plethora of plants.

He feels fortunate that a hobby has become increasingly popular with many people.

“I’m extremely lucky that my passion has come at a time that succulents and indoor house plants have come back on-trend,” he said.

“I’m even more fortunate that I’ve been successful and busy, alongside stocking my products in Crafty Ones, Fakenham.

“I believe they’ve become popular again due to their reputation for being easy to care for; alongside the range of colours, shapes and sizes that they are available in.

“People love plants that don’t require too much attention and care, especially in this modern world where we all live ultra-busy lives and often forget small tasks such as watering plants.”

The 21-year-old also hopes to attend some Christmas markets in the coming months.