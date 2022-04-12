Health food shop could open in place of old Fakenham newsagent

Grape Tree is advertising for positions for a new Fakenham store with posters in the windows of the former McColl's newsagent in Miller’s Walk. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A new health food store looks set to open in Fakenham.

Grape Tree Health Foods is currently advertising for positions at a new shop in the market town.

Recruitment posters have been put up in the windows of the former Martin's newsagent in Miller’s Walk, which closed in 2020 and used to house Fakenham's post office.

They say the business is looking to employ sales assistants and a store manager.

Grape Tree did not respond to our request for comment on whether it would be opening a new shop at Miller's Walk.

There is also no indication as to when the store may open.

Grape Tree sells a variety of health foods and superfoods, as well as personal care and wellbeing products, including its own 100pc organic range.

It has hundreds of stores across the country, including a handful in Norfolk - one of which is in Dereham.

Since the closure of Martin's in January 2020, Fakenham has been without a permanent post office.