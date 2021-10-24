Are Fakenham businesses seeing an early rush for Christmas shopping?

Published: 6:00 AM October 24, 2021

Fakenham businesses say Christmas shopping is well under way

Every year, it seems Christmas shopping starts that little bit earlier than the last.

And in 2021, retailers across the nation have been warning shoppers to beat the crowds and avoid potential supply chain issues.

Annie Bush, owner of Get Smart in Fakenham

But with around two months to go until the big day, have traders in Fakenham seen an early rush compared to years gone by?

Annie Bush, owner of Get Smart on Bridge Street, said business in the town had been booming since Covid restrictions eased.

She believes present buying for Christmas is well under way.

Get Smart store in Bridge Street.

"We have been busy in general and, despite it still only being October, we have sold a lot of jewellery for Christmas presents; scarves and gloves as well.

“We are hoping to have a really great Christmas, but also we hope people get the Christmas they want as we need something to look forward to with the year we have had.”

Nigel Maidstone, who runs Special Moments at Miller’s Walk, normally starts bringing out Christmas stock as early as August.

Owner of Special Moments, Nigel Maidstone, outside his shop in Miller's Walk, Fakenham

His take is that there is no exact science to shopping for the festive period.

“People start buying Christmas presents from January onwards because they'll see something,” said Mr Maidstone.

Nigel Maidstone outside his shop, Special Moments, in Millers Walk, Fakenham

“I had people buying stuff for Christmas today - it's just how it is.

“Some people have to spread out what they spend, and that's what they do.”

Fey Dewing, who owns Sew Sweet in the Market Place, admits she is a Christmas lover.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites

Mrs Dewing likes to get into the festive spirit early, and is looking forward to transforming the shop into a winter wonderland full of classic sweets and themed goodies.

One of her signature items is a custom-made sweet jar shaped like a snowman.

Mrs Dewing ordered all of these items back in August, and said interest among customers had already begun.

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing.

"I've already had Christmas orders and people asking for items," she added.

"We've had lots of inquiries because customers know what I do with all the Christmas stuff I have.

“People are coming to see me now and it's all started. People are coming in and talking to me about orders, picking their jars and I'm starting to make them."