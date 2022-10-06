Holkham Estate unveils latest phase of multi-million pound redevelopment
- Credit: Archant
The Holkham Estate is entering the third phase of a long-running project aimed at attracting ambitious businesses to the north Norfolk coast.
Plans have been lodged to transform a number of redundant farm buildings at Longlands, located just inside the south gates of Holkham Park, into office space.
In recent years, Longlands has been given a new lease of life to become Holkham Studios, the commercial heart of the estate.
Phase one of a £3m redevelopment began in 2014 and was followed by phase two in 2016.
Now, as part of phase three, the estate is seeking to carry out a series of demolitions, conversions and repairs to three more buildings, while adding 42 additional car-parking spaces.
James Bracey, general manager of land and property at Holkham, said: "Due to high demand from businesses, planning has been submitted to develop the rest of the farm buildings at Longlands into modern offices.
"This third phase is part of Holkham’s continued effort to invest in enterprise for small businesses and start-ups by providing a flexible and stylish working environment.
"Phase three will deliver an attractive co-working environment rarely found outside city centres, with benefits including shared access to 200mb broadband and a natural environment to inspire wellbeing.”
Documents submitted to North Norfolk District Council say this latest proposal has been sparked by local demand for small offices.
The first building earmarked for redevelopment, known as 'building H', is partly redundant and partly used for storage.
If plans are approved, it would be "restored, upgraded, converted and extended" to create small offices with shared facilities.
This element of the scheme includes a "pavilion" extension, which would become a communal area and "serve as a focal point for the Longlands office community".
Building L is said to consist of redundant stables. This would be restored, upgraded and converted to create small, self-contained offices.
Building K, a former cattle shed, would be rebuilt and enclosed to create storage space.
Providing additional parking at the site would take the overall number of spaces to around 140.
Holkham Parish Council has supported the application, recognising the scheme as "a future supplier of local employment".