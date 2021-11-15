Gift shop vows to support local businesses following renovation
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
The owner of a market town gift shop says she hopes to continue supporting local businesses in her renovated unit.
Tracey Beane, co-owner of House of Beane, in Fakenham, said the decision to make improvements came after she considered moving to an alternative premise.
Contemplating a fresh start came about amid the various lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
But, having been priced out of a move, the decision was taken to add new flooring, signage and a display wall to promote the 20 traders whose products are sold at the store in The Drift.
“During the lockdown, we did look at moving into a different unit in the town," said Mrs Beane.
"We were in talks with a management company and managed to negotiate rent and clauses to the contract, but there were just too many hidden costs.
"In the end we decided to spend the money here instead and it's been great. People are pleasantly surprised when they walk in the door.
Most Read
- 1 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
- 2 Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns
- 3 Wellness retreat with wood cabins could be built at Norfolk farm
- 4 Norwich sculptor behind 'Flight of Birds' installation has died aged 82
- 5 Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled
- 6 Christmas market celebrating best of Norfolk set to begin
- 7 New cancer support service to be launched in Wells
- 8 'Bring them a smile' - Christmas Spectacular gives NHS staff free tickets
- 9 Theatre group cancels 2021 panto ending 54-year run
- 10 Fakenham Rotary Club reveals plans for festive season
"We are even getting new customers every day, which makes you feel great - local people are supporting local. Plus, we are supporting local businesses whilst building our own."
In a further bid to promote local sellers ahead of Christmas, House of Beane will soon host a collaborative event with Norfolk Business Mums.
The shop will temporarily be moving out stock sold by R&T's Preloved Furniture, an upcycling furniture business based there, in order to accommodate 25 local businesses selling their goods.
With the festive season fast approaching, the Christmas shopping event will take place from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, November 21.
And Mrs Beane emphasised just how important the next couple of months will be for the retail sector.
“We all need that support and help," she added.
“For a lot of local businesses, Christmas is a time for us to sell and make a difference.
“It's also about giving a boost to the other sellers, to get their name out there to the local people. That’s what I love about having this shop, I can support people here.”