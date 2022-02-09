Gift shop owner 'goes with gut' ahead of new central store opening
The owner of a market town gift shop said they had to go with their gut ahead of moving into a new central unit.
Tracey Beane, owner of House of Beane, will be moving into the former home of Broadland shoes, taking her business to the centre of Fakenham later this month.
Mrs Beane, who currently operates from The Drift in the market town, is aiming to open the doors to her new home on the Upper Market Place on February 17.
The 48-year-old completed renovations to her business back in November, after being priced out of a more central unit. However, an enquiry over the site soon led to her move.
“We knew the shop was empty but did not look into it as we thought it would be too expensive," she said.
“Speaking to a businessman who told us the price and we thought that could be done.
"We emailed asking to view it, and two weeks later I was signing the lease.
“It's really exciting, a little scary but exciting. It's a big move to go down there.
“I just felt that I would regret it if I did not give it a go - you have to go with your gut.”
Mrs Beane currently operates in her unit with her husband Rob. They also run R & T's Preloved Furniture & More from The Drift and will continue following House of Beane's move.
It will be the first time in their four years of business the pair have worked separately, having opened the second-hand furniture shop four years ago, with the gifts following two years later.
The Grade II listed building has been empty since Andrew Field moved out at the end of November 2021.
Now, it is full steam ahead for them before the opening which is just over a week away.
“It has been hectic. We have decorated inside and out, installed new flooring, and brought a new sign written by a local, traditional signwriter,” she added.
“I just hope to get our name known by more people in the town. To have more local people supporting not only me but also the other Fakenham businesses that are here, it's all about getting these local names out there.”
House of Beane plans to open on February 17.