Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Business

Gift shop owner unveils new store in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:00 PM February 18, 2022
House Of Beane opening in Fakenham. Tracey Beane inside her shop

House Of Beane opening in Fakenham. Tracey Beane inside her shop - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Fakenham gift shop owner says her first day in a more central location "surpassed expectations" - and thanked customers for their loyal support. 

Tracey Beane opened her new House of Beane store in Upper Market Place on Thursday, February 17, having previously traded from a unit in The Drift.

House Of Beane has moved to a more central location in Fakenham

House Of Beane has moved to a more central location in Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Among her first visitors were the mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse, deputy mayor Angela Glynn, and the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney.

Mrs Beane said the opening day had ended up being even better than she could have imagined. 

House Of Beane opening in Fakenham. Tracey Beane outside her shop. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

House Of Beane opening in Fakenham. Tracey Beane outside her shop. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I am just so happy," she added. "It has been absolutely amazing.

“We had so much support and positive comments. People were talking about how lovely the shop looks and that it's just what Fakenham needs.

“We had a really good turnout. It was really busy until mid-afternoon, and then there was still a steady trickle of people. 

House Of Beane has moved to a more central location in Fakenham

House Of Beane has moved to a more central location in Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

  1. 1 Live Storm Eunice updates: Gusts 'pass peak' but will remain very strong
  2. 2 Town council object to bid for car park site to become affordable homes
  3. 3 What to do if you have a power cut during Storm Eunice
  1. 4 Harbour master prepares all defences ahead of Storm Eunice
  2. 5 Gift shop owner unveils new store in town centre
  3. 6 Obituary: Archaeologist who founded famous Norfolk dig dies aged 64 
  4. 7 Fakenham racecourse abandons meeting in light of weather warning
  5. 8 Homage to rock greats tucked away in pub loo
  6. 9 Norfolk restaurant lands prestigious Michelin award
  7. 10 Award-winning seafood restaurant reopens with new look and menu

“The day definitely surpassed my expectations."

To find out more about House of Beane, visit facebook.com/housebeane.

House Of Beane is now located in Upper Market Place, Fakenham

House Of Beane is now located in Upper Market Place, Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

West Raynham School has gained an outstanding Ofsted report. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Kathryn Cross

Village school shuts for good because it has no children to teach

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Sue Jennings and Glenda Sturman in front of Hayes Lane playing field. 

Calls for wildflower meadow to be restored as petition hits 100 names

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The B1105 Fakenham Road in East Barsham, north Norfolk.

Man taken to hospital after crash near Fakenham

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
We spoke to a number of key figures in Fakenham about what to expect from the town in 2022

The state of Fakenham: Projects and goals for 2022

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon