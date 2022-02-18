Gift shop owner unveils new store in town centre
A Fakenham gift shop owner says her first day in a more central location "surpassed expectations" - and thanked customers for their loyal support.
Tracey Beane opened her new House of Beane store in Upper Market Place on Thursday, February 17, having previously traded from a unit in The Drift.
Among her first visitors were the mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse, deputy mayor Angela Glynn, and the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney.
Mrs Beane said the opening day had ended up being even better than she could have imagined.
“I am just so happy," she added. "It has been absolutely amazing.
“We had so much support and positive comments. People were talking about how lovely the shop looks and that it's just what Fakenham needs.
“We had a really good turnout. It was really busy until mid-afternoon, and then there was still a steady trickle of people.
“The day definitely surpassed my expectations."
To find out more about House of Beane, visit facebook.com/housebeane.