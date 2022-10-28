Pub hopes place in Good Beer Guide will put it on the map

After reopening last year for the first time in six years, a Norfolk pub has been selected for a prestigious guide featuring the nation's best boozers.

The Lord Nelson, in Burnham Thorpe, reopened in June 2021 having been empty for several years.

And now, the pub is celebrating after being added to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023.

General manager Jessika Cross said being included in the guide will help spread the word about the pub - something they have been working hard on for 16 months.

Mrs Cross, who used to managed The White Horse in Blakeney, said she fell in love with the pub as soon as she set foot inside - and was keen to put her own stamp on it.

But the 28-year-old admitted it had been a challenge to raise the Lord Nelson's profile, despite it being nominated as a 'favourite destination pub' in the Muddy Stilettos awards.

The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe is opening it's doors after refurbishment. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of the main aims is to attract people who have visited nearby Burnham Market or Holkham, while there is a focus on good pub grub and quiz nights.

Miss Cross hopes the CAMRA nod - in addition to the pub's new Nelson Experience, which opened on October 21 - will put it on the map.

"Being added to the guide will help us a lot," she said. "A lot of people read that magazine so it is really important that we are out there further.

"I’m not sure people know we are here because we were closed for so long.

The village pub at Burnham Thorpe, named after Lord Nelson - Credit: Chris Bishop

“We haven’t yet got the right signage; we are working on that and the website. We are also set back from the road, which means people drive past us.

“Some people do not have a clue that we have reopened but, with the experience, people should naturally come into the pub.”

The Nelson Experience is a room at the pub with various information about Lord Nelson - who was born in Burnham Thorpe - and a recording which punters feel like they are being address by the Admiral himself.

The sign in Burnham Thorpe - Credit: Holly Smith

Mrs Cross also highlighted her desire for the pub to play a vital role in the local community.

“The community is very important; we live here and we want people to be involved," she added.

"We need to look after the people here. Our message is come in and use our heating and electricity, rather than sitting at home in the evening.”