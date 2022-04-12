Huge 9,000-piece Lego Titanic docks at Norfolk glasses store

A 9,000 piece Lego model of the famous ship has docked itself in the window of The Eye Man Fakenham - Credit: Stuart Cuttler

It is a labour of love that depicts the most famous sunken cruise liner in history, as we approach the 110th anniversary of its demise.

And now, a 9,000 piece Lego model of the Titanic in the window of The Eye Man, in Fakenham, is wowing passersby after its owner Stuart Cuttler and his father put it together over the last few months.

The ship will be at the Norwich Street store for the next couple of weeks, and April 15 marks the 110th anniversary of the famous ship sinking.

Mr Cuttler hopes to share its story with the town’s youngsters: “The model brings the past alive and the kids can look at it and we have a lot of information about the ship alongside it.

“It's just a bit of fun, it is half term and it was a project for me and my father.”

Models are a passion of the shop owner, who used to have aeroplanes hanging in the store until he lowered the ceiling 10 years ago.