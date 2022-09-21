Norfolk brewer scoops three awards - and has chance to win best in country

Andrew Woods, from Moon Gazer Ale, has helped the brewer scoop an award for its Nibbler brew - Credit: David Holliday

A North Norfolk brewer is celebrating a hat-trick of award wins.

Moon Gazer Ale, based in Hindringham, near Fakenham, has been honoured with three prestigious nods in the regional brewing competition, the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) Eastern region awards, held in Wisbech.

The brewery’s Nibbler ruby ale won gold in the Eastern regional heats for dark beers up to 4.4pc abv (alcohol by volume) where it was judged against ales from seven counties across the eastern region.

This victory qualified the ale to be judged to be crowned as national champion, competing against seven other regional winners, which will be held next March in Liverpool.

Two of the brewery's other beers also picked up awards in the regional heats – with its Bouchart Mild winning a silver medal and its White Face IPA winning a bronze.

David Holliday, co-founder and brewer at Moon Gazer Ales was beaming with pride following the triple accolade.

“We are delighted that we were judged to be in the top ales produced in the region and to continue our proud run of representing craft beer from Norfolk at the national finals,” he said.

“Nibbler was judged in the session dark beers category which as you can imagine is fiercely contested as so many craft brewers and regional breweries create darker beers.”

“It’s also great that Nibbler was brewed by our youngest brewer, 30-year-old Andrew Woods, who was thrilled to win an award so soon in his brewing career.

“To be awarded gold against such a strong lineup was amazing.

"We take great pride in our craft ales, but in fairness, we are probably best known for our range of golden Moon Gazer ales, so the recognition for darker beer was really rewarding.”

“To be voted best in the east is amazing, but the accolade of being in the top seven in the county is something which the whole team is so proud of.”

There is a strong Norfolk flavour in all Moon Gazer ales as they are brewed using Norfolk Maris Otter barley from Norfolk maltster Crisp Maltings.

The brewery is now looking forward to developing its range further which will include the launch of a blood orange tea flavoured ales for the winter.