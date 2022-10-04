Business owners team up to launch electric bike hire venture

Alan Poole (left), who runs Norfolk Electric Bikes in Fakenham, has teamed up with Jake Cooper to create North Norfolk Electric Bike Hire - Credit: Sonya Duncan

They first met while one was holding the clippers, the other in the barber's chair.

And now, two businessmen have teamed up to launch a new venture which allows people to hire electric bikes in Fakenham.

Jake Cooper, owner of Des Cooper Haircutters, and Alan Poole, who runs Norfolk Electric Bikes, have set up North Norfolk Electric Bike Hire.

Two-wheelers are now available for hire from the former's premises in Cattle Market Street.

The pair's idea initially stemmed from a conversation Mr Cooper had with a customer, who recounted their experience of hiring electric bikes while on holiday elsewhere in the UK.

Inspired to do something similar in Fakenham, he joined forces with Mr Poole with a view to making the vision a reality.

And, just a few weeks after launching, the business has already enjoyed a successful start.

“Alan has been a customer of mine since he moved here and opened the shop around five years ago," said Mr Cooper.

“He was my first thought when I had the idea of hiring. Alan can now offer his customers ‘try before you buy’ and, if you purchase your bike from him, he will discount the hire price."

The electric bikes will be available for hire all-year-round and, as the new firm grows, the plans is to offer a larger selection.

“It is allowing two main groups of people [to ride bikes]," said Mr Poole.

"The first is the younger generation, who can use them for commuting. I am seeing people wanting to get out of the car and use the electric bike, as well as others who use them off road.

“Also, for the older generation, these bikes allow them to get out, whereas on a traditional bike it might not be possible.

"This is another arm of our business, to offer the hire, so people can give the bikes a go before they purchase them.”

Hire prices vary across the range of bicycles. Those with a range of 30-40 miles cost £40 a day, while those reaching 80-90 miles are £55 per day.

Delivery and collection of bikes, with a full hire kit, helmet, cycle map and hi-vis jacket, is priced at £20. Bikes can be delivered within a 10-mile radius of Fakenham.

To express an interest in hiring, call 07557409562.