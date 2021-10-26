New owners of market town café want to keep everything local
The new owners of a market town cafe said their emotional connection with the area played a part in taking over the business.
Toma Mekushin, from Norwich, has taken on Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham, venturing into owning the Norwich Road business with his partner Maria Moreno which he plans to open in the first week of November.
Mr Mekushin used to own Pizza Go Go, on Wensum Street in Norwich, but sold the business last year.
He said the pair loved the Fakenham area, which played a huge part in their decision to take over from former owner, Glenys Twite.
“We saw the place (Cafe Scrumptious) and liked it, and we were coming very often to Fakenham and we like the town, so we made contact,” he said.
“(I like) the people, we visited the place a few times and we love the place. We were going to the Fakenham Thursday market, which is very famous.
“A friend of mine was working here last year and I've got an emotional connection to Fakenham. It is very nice because it's much different from Norwich.
“We want to move here, at this time of my life, Fakenham is much better.”
The pair were working late nights, with their pizza shop located next to Wetherspoons pub, The Glasshouse. With one-year-old Meg, they wanted to have the time to look after her and run a business during the day.
They have also announced they are changing the cafe’s name to Meg’s Place, after their daughter.
The 32-year-old has experience in hospitality, having worked in hotels in Bulgaria when he was 18, before moving across to England.
They are also focused on just getting the cafe to reopen, and will do work on refurbishments on the building and the menu when they close over Christmas.
"I just want to make our life here,” Mr Mekushin said.
“We brought the place, intending to work with the local people, we're going to shop local, work with the local suppliers and with the local people.
"We're going to be part of your community, hopefully, for good.”