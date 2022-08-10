'Revolutionary' laundromat arrives in Fakenham
- Credit: Shaun Brooker
People in a market town can now access a "mobile" laundry service - at any time of day or night.
Shaun Brooker, who runs Hempton Road Business Park in Fakenham, was approached by Revolution Laundry in July with a view to installing a self-service machine at the site.
He jumped at the opportunity, feeling it was something the town was lacking.
The washers and dryer were made available from Friday, August 5, and can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Use of a larger washing machine (maximum capacity 18kg) is priced at £10, while the smaller size (up to 8kg) is £5. Using the dryer (up to 18kg) costs £3.
Mr Brooker described the unit as “something I have never seen before”.
He added: "I thought it was a great idea and it will be good for the town.
"I believe it will help bring more people along to the business park to meet our fantastic tenants.”
Revolution Laundry has installed more than 600 outdoor washing and drying machines across the UK since 2016.