Norfolk beer scoops gold gong at industry awards

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:35 PM September 24, 2022
Andy and Harry, brewers at Barsham Brewery, based near Fakenham, celebrate the gold award for Norfolk Topper

A Norfolk brewery is celebrating after one of its beers scooped a top prize at an industry awards show for the East.

Barsham Brewery's 'Norfolk Topper' won gold in the 'British Bitter up to 4.4pc' category at the SIBA (Scotland Independent Beer Awards) East Independent Beer Awards.

A selction of beers from Barsham Brewer in Fakenham. Picture - Barsham Brewery / Andrew Waddison (AW

Prizes given out by SIBA are judged by brewers, industry experts and journalists, making them some of the most prestigious in the business.

Norfolk Topper has been described as "a faultless beer which is easy to drink", with hints of citrus hops and soft sweet malt.

Tom Trivedi, sales manager at Barsham Brewery, based near Fakenham, said the whole team was "over the moon".

Tom Trivedi, Sales Manager of Barsham Brewery with the Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the j

He added: "We only entered two beers, so to walk away with gold for one of them is a brilliant achievement and testament to the brewing team, Andy and Harry.

"Norfolk Topper is one of our most popular beers and, being gluten-free and vegan, is accessible to all beer drinkers."

The awards took place at Elgood's Brewery in Wisbech.

