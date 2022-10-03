Festive artisan fair to return to Fakenham Racecourse

Mark Raines, the owner of MJR events, is bringing the Norfolk Artisan Christmas Fair back to Fakenham Racecourse this November - Credit: Mark Raines//Ian Burt

A new Christmas market which was first held during the pandemic is set to make a welcome return.

The Norfolk Artisan Fair at Christmas is once again being held at the course's Prince of Wales stand.

More than 100 stall holders will showcase their products on the weekend of November 19-20.

The Norfolk Artisan Fair returns to Fakenham Racecourse this November - Credit: Meryl Raines

Mark Raines, who runs the company behind the fair, MJR Events, said he was excited to be back following last year's success.

“We were overwhelmed by the turnout last year," he said. "Just over 3,000 visitors to the two-day fair was very encouraging, especially as we were just coming out of Covid restrictions.

“With the economy the way it is currently, the public are spending more carefully and choosing products that represent value for money. But they still want high quality and to support the local community.

“Stand spaces were in high demand this year and we are excited to say that we have well over 100 small, local businesses attending, offering artisan food, drinks and many hand-crafted gifts, with lots of local artists too.

Mark Raines, owner of MJR Events. - Credit: Mark Raines

“There is also a fantastic selection of street food available, together with a bar for those that fancy a seasonal mulled wine.

“We are excited to be able to use the new building at Fakenham Racecourse that replaced the original ‘Long Bar’, offering increased space for exhibitors."

He added: "There are many Christmas fairs in the region, but nowhere else will you find such a diverse collection of genuine, local, handmade and hand-crafted gifts and products.”

In 2021, business owners brought along everything from homemade sausages to Christmas cards, promising top-quality products.

Enjoy local food and drink at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. - Credit: Meryl Haines

The fair offers a mixture of indoor and outdoor exhibitors, with four indoor areas to explore.

Mr Raines has vast experience in hosting events, including wedding fairs and the Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair at the Norfolk Showground.

For more information or to book tickets in advance for £5, visit www.norfolkartisanfair.co.uk.

Tickets on the door will be priced at £6, while children under 16 years old can enter for free.