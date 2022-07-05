Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Business offers school uniform payment plan as living costs spiral

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:55 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 3:24 PM July 5, 2022
Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

“I’m one of seven, so I know things can be a little tight sometimes.”

That is the message from Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, which is a sweet shop as well as a clothing alterations service. 

She has launched an interest-free payment plan for school uniforms in a bid to ease the burden on families struggling to cope with the spiralling cost of living. 

school-uniform-dcf722f6

Fay Dewing is offering a payment plan for school uniforms in Fakenham

Parents or guardians must simply visit the Market Place shop and, once they are happy with the uniform, choose to either pay the bill there and there or set up a payment schedule. 

Mrs Dewing will hold the uniform until over the summer holidays until payment is complete according to the agreed plan. 

She is also accepting vouchers provided by Fakenham Academy and Fakenham Charities.

“I’ve been thinking about this year, and we have never had one like it," said Mrs Dewing. "Everything has doubled [in price] and, after the pandemic, it has been a complete shock.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

“I really want to help people with all that is going on right now. It is a real strain on families."

"I think it's important to let people know about the help, so that anyone who feels they need it knows it is there. Being the oldest of seven, you learn that things can be a little tight sometimes."

Uniform payments can be spread over any period of time between now and the new academic year beginning in September. 

Customers can choose to pay a portion of the cost each week, once a month or all in one go. 

Mrs Dewing hopes people will not be too proud to use the service, and  emphasised that it should not be seen as a charity. 

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing. Picture Archant

The Sew Sweet store in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

“Sometimes people get a bit funny about the plan,” she said.

“Whether they think it is a bit of a charity, I don't know, but that has always been an issue. It is not like a handout."

She added: "I just want to do all I can to help.

“I urge anyone who thinks this might help to come in and speak to me."

Sew Sweet will stay open until 7pm on Wednesdays throughout the school summer holidays - allowing working parents to take their children to the shop for uniform fittings in the evening. 

To contact Mrs Dewing, call the shop on 01328 855172 or message the Facebook page at facebook.com/sewsweetfakenham.

