Shop owner vows to continue uniform payment plan

A Fakenham business owner has vowed to continue her school uniform payment plan to help struggling families.

Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet - a sweet shop and a clothing alterations service - launched her interest-free payment plan for school uniforms earlier this summer.

Her goal was to ease the burden on parents amid the spiralling cost of living.

She said has been left surprised, however, at the lack of customers taking advantage of the scheme.

With pupils heading back to school, the window of opportunity has, for now, expired - but Mrs Dewing plans to keep spreading the word about her offer.

"To be honest the reaction was a little disappointing," she said.

"I actually thought more people would have taken this opportunity to help them spread the cost over a couple of months.

"We did have people ask about schools which I don't provide uniforms for, so I am going to see if I can sell them next year.

“I’ve offered this every year, and will not be stopping.”