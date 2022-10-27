Norfolk Toolstation worker up for store manager of the year award

Aaron Murphy (middle), from Fakenham’s Toolstation, has been shortlisted for the branch manager of the year at 2022 On the Tools awards - Credit: Toolstation

A Norfolk employee is in contention to be named store manager of the year.

Aaron Murphy, from Fakenham’s Toolstation, has been shortlisted for the branch manager of the year at the 2022 On the Tools awards taking place on November 18.

Mr Murphy is one of five finalists after he was nominated by Ed Onions, divisional director from Toolstation, who said: “The Fakenham team delivers nothing but the best for their customers and fellow colleagues. Aaron is selfless and committed to delivering the best in-store experience for tradespeople in this sector. They get a fantastic experience each and every time they shop with us.”

On The Tools brand director, Clare Harding, added: “Huge congratulations to Aaron and everyone shortlisted for awards, with more entries received than ever before, everyone who received a place on the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.”

The On The Tools award ceremony takes place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham.

