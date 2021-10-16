Owners turn former deli into concierge business

Published: 3:46 PM October 16, 2021

A former delicatessen is being transformed into a new concierge shop and office after the opening of a nearby restaurant.

O-Street Deli in Fakenham has been replaced with Ostrich Concierge, which offers services from private dining and event catering to tailored gifts and interior design.

As a delicatessen, the Oak Street business had specialised in hot drinks and deli goods to take away, but when its owners opened the Red Lion Lounge, a new restaurant and bar nearby, they felt they had two competing venues.

Teresa Haughey, Concierge director and Red Lion Lounge manager, said they questioned the sustainability of the two venues.

Teresa Haughey, owner of Ostrich Concierge on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“When we opened the Red Lion we really had to think 'we're doing the same thing in two locations', it's a small town, can we really sustain that?" she said.

The deli was proving to be popular, especially with hampers for gifts, so they did not want to close the unit down.

Instead, they chose to use the space as a hub for the business, and a shop selling Norfolk goods.

Ostrich Concierge on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“I would always have to go to a client's home or meet them somewhere, but we had the perfect opportunity with O-Street," she said.

"We don't want to close anywhere in Fakenham, and it wouldn’t make any sense to close it down when it’s working. As a company, the last thing we want to do is take something away from the community. So I think this was a really good answer, to not close this beautiful shop."

Ostrich Concierge on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Haughey said all the staff members from the deli have been moved up to the Red Lion Lounge.

The deli stocked primarily Norfolk based products, along with French wine and cheese from Olivet, a small French market town which is twinned with Fakenham. Now, they are shifting to products mainly from the region.

Ostrich Concierge on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hampers will be the main focus, with customers able to buy pre-made or tailored boxes.

It will also work as the base of Ostrich Concierge, which will be made up of Ostrich Home, Ostrich Events and Ostrich Gifts.