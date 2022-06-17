People descend on Wells at heatwave hits the coast

With temperatures hitting 30 degrees it was no surprise that people flocked to Wells to enjoy the heat wave.

The usual message greeted visitors, the beach car park is fully packed out as people from across Norfolk, and the rest of the country wanted to enjoy a day by the seaside.

Along the beach, there were hundreds of people, either enjoying a base camp from a towel near the shade or soaking up the rays on a deck chair by the town's famous beach huts.

They were mindful of the heat, with people packing their own brollies, or even some hiding under the huts to escape the heat, which reached up to 31°.

One of those who made the trip was Patricia Miller, who made the short journey up from Norwich to enjoy her hut, which she really appreciated given the climate.

“I’m extremely grateful to have my hut, what more could you want on a day like today than to be in Wells.”

It wasn't just locals enjoying the beach, Simon Fogarty travelled from Bishop's Stortford to visit his son and daughter-in-law and take advantage of their beach hut.

“The beach is fantastic, we love the area, and it is only a couple of hours away from us in the car, it just made sense to come along here,” he said.

Those who were not fortunate enough to park near the coast had to leave their vehicles in car parks in the town centre and travel along Beach Road to hit the sands.

It seems like many were doing all they could to cool down, such as a late morning ice cream.

Denise Wood had been serving the frozen treat from Ronaldo just next to Pop-Inn Amusement since 10:45am.

Just after midday she had filled up the ice-cream machine twice, as well as selling a good amount of frozen yogurt treats to help keep dogs cool - which is a job she loves doing.

“I really enjoy this job, seeing people in a good mood because of the weather, and making them happy by giving them ice cream does just that,” Mrs Woods said.

There were also a number of people tucking into their lunch on the Quay wall, in what is now a Wells hot spot for enjoying your fish and chips.

Over at Plattens, Matthew Beck, restaurant manager, said they had a steady morning, but were expecting a busy evening as people leave the beach.

He said the priority in a day as hot as this is keeping staff cool and hydrated, especially those working on the fryers.

“All our staff are trained across the restaurant,” he said.

“We like to do shifts in a 45-minute rotation, and encourage our staff to drink plenty of water.

“When they are working on the fryer, thankfully it has a fan system behind it, and a filter inside it which takes most of the heat out. But, we will then send them into the back where it is cooler and have them doing prep work so no one overheats and nobody turns ill.

“With this approach, I have every confidence in my team, and I will jump in to help out where I can.”